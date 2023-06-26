Hezbollah-linked outlet says group downed Israel drone in Lebanon air space

A media channel affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah said, on Monday, the powerful armed group downed an Israeli drone that flew into Lebanon's southern air space, Reuters reports.

Israel's military told Reuters one of its drones "fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity" and that there was "no risk" of data being scraped from it.

The initial report by the Hezbollah-linked War Media channel, which publishes news of political and military developments in the region including Hezbollah's activities, said the drone was downed near the town of Zibqin in south Lebanon.

It was first broadcast by the Hezbollah-affiliated television station, Al-Manar, and then shared directly with Reuters by Hezbollah's media office.

Neither Al-Manar nor War Media gave further details.

Hezbollah and Israel have made claims to shooting down each other's drones in the past. Last month, Israel's military said it had downed a drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon but did not say who had sent it.

In 2021, Hezbollah said it shot down an Israel drone in south Lebanon that Israel, in turn, said "fell" during "routine activity".

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006 and have traded fire on several occasions since, but have avoided another large-scale confrontation.

