Israel bans its troops from travel to Russia, Belarus

The Israeli military yesterday banned its soldiers from traveling to Russia and Belarus, the army's official radio station reported yesterday.

The decision came into effect yesterday and will continue until further notice.

It comes following the recent events that took place in Russia, where the armed Wagner Group took control of Russian military sites, and is reported to have headed towards the capital city of Moscow in an attempt to overthrow the country's leadership. It announced its retreat later following Belarusian mediation.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry warned citizens against traveling to Russia and called on Israeli residents in Russia "not to approach areas of tension," and to return to Israel if their stay in Russia is unnecessary.

READ: Israel settlers build new outposts amid rising West Bank violence