Far-right minister compares Israel security officials to Russia's Wagner Group

Far-right Israeli National Missions Minister Orit Strock yesterday criticised security officials over their condemnation of settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties, comparing them to Russia's paramilitary Wagner Group.

Following the rampage by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Army Chief Herzi Halevi, Ronen Bar, director of the Shin Bet security service, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai all termed the attacks "nationalist terrorism" in a statement on Saturday.

"Who are you? The Wagner Group? Who are you to make such a statement under the government's nose?" she said in a radio interview, referencing the mercenary group who were involved in a failed rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They will preach to us about morals? I am against these events, but it's a disgrace to call these events 'nationalist terrorism,'" Strook added.

According to the Times of Israel, Strook apologised shortly after making the remarks but insisted on her criticism of the officials.

Last week, hundreds of illegal settlers attacked Palestinian areas under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring many others and setting fire to dozens of Palestinian homes, cars and olive trees.

Since the start of this year, 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the Health Ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed during the same period.

READ: Palestine MPs file complaint against Israel at ICC