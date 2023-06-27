Saudi Arabia: pilgrims head for Plain of Arafat for most important day of Hajj

The Hajj pilgrims headed for the Plain of Arafat at sunrise today, the most important of the pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency has reported. Many will hope to spend time on Mount Arafat in an atmosphere of faith, reverence and tranquillity.

"Pilgrims were accompanied by security personnel to organise the movement of the vast crowd and ensure pilgrims' safety," said the agency. "Various government sectors taking part in the Hajj have provided medical, emergency and catering services for pilgrims."

Pilgrims from around the world are performing the fifth pillar of Islam. Photographers working for the agency have captured scenes of them heading from Mina to Arafat. All has gone "smoothly" so far.

Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, set the example for the rites of the pilgrimage, following in the footsteps of Prophet Abraham, peace be upon him. After sunset today, the pilgrims will begin their journey to Muzdalifah, where they will pray the sunset and evening prayers together and stay overnight. Following the dawn prayer tomorrow morning, they will return to Mina to complete the rituals of the Hajj.

READ: Iran praises Saudi Arabia's efforts to organise Hajj season, serve pilgrims