Iraq footballers, fans hold up Quran in response to Sweden incident 

Fans, officials and players at an Iraqi League football match held up held up copies of the Holy Quran in protest to the Quran burning incident in Sweden, which sparked outrage and condemnation across the Muslim world.

On Friday ahead of the fixture between Al-Shorta and Al-Qasim, match officials and players held up the Quran with some kissing it to show their reverence for the sacred text. They were joined by many spectators. One group of fans held up a banner that read: "The Quran is our eternal law, and defending it is obligatory for every Muslim."

Much respect to Iraqi footballers and referees as they hold the Quran before a match in reply to the burning of the Quran in Sweden.#quran #quranburning #quranburninginsweden pic.twitter.com/eCg8KyQhMb — Mohammed Al-Hilli (@malhilli) July 1, 2023

The gestures followed the provocative move, which was approved by Swedish authorities that saw an Iraqi man living in the country desecrate and burn a copy of the Quran outside the largest mosque in the capital Stockholm on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The action has drawn condemnation and protests from across the Arab and Muslim world, with several countries including Iraq, Turkiye, UAE, Jordan and Iran summoning their Sweden's ambassadors. Iraq's judiciary has also requested the extradition of the man responsible for the stunt, Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika. Iraqis have also staged angry protests, with hundreds having briefly stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, many thought to be supporters of Shia cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr.

Yesterday the EU also condemned the burning of the Quran as "offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation".

"Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe," Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

"The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union."

"It is even more deplorable that such act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha," she added.

