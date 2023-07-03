Canadian-British actor Hagon says proud to have been part of Islamic epic drama, 'The Message'

Canadian-English actor, Garrick Hagon, says he is proud to have been a part of Moustapha Akkad's Islamic epic drama, The Message, which was released in 1976.

Hagon, 83, best known for his role as Biggs Darklighter in "Star Wars: A New Hope", told Anadolu in London that The Message had a noble purpose to explain the life of Prophet Muhammad.

He played Ammar ibn Yasir, one of the first believers and child of the first martyrs of Islam in the movie, which chronicles the life and times of Prophet Muhammad and serves as an introduction to early Islamic history.

Brotherhood developed on the set

For Hagon, The Message was a "learning process" from beginning to end, who also learned a bit of Arabic on the film set.

"It's always a learning process. You get on a new set, you meet new actors and you are involved in different situations," he said.

The film's cast and crew worked with people from the Arab world, as well as the US, UK, Canada, Greece and other countries.

The veteran actor said 13 months of film-making created a brotherhood among everyone on the set. "Brotherhood, in a way the disciples of Mohammad were like," he said.

'I can't work with a light'

Hagon said no stars threw their weight around, and recalled his memories with Anthony Quinn, who portrayed Hamza, the Prophet's uncle, in the landmark production.

He said the actors had to look at a red light above the camera when they had a scene with the Prophet, who was not depicted on screen. "But Anthony Quinn kept saying, 'I can't work with a light' … 'Hagon get behind the camera,' and I'd be his eyeline.'"

Hagon said Quinn once told him that "I like working with you," adding that it was a privilege working with the "Zorba the Greek" actor.

'It was statuesque'

Recollecting the filming days, Hagon said they never put sunblock as they wanted to look like Bedouins, the Arab desert dwellers who live in harsh environment.

Remembering the first screening of the movie, he said: "I felt like it was statuesque, maybe a little slow at times, but that was part of the strength and magnitude of it," he expressed.

He said he found The Message respectful and not propagandist. "It made you proud to be in this group," he said, adding that the secret of the film's success was the script, honesty and the people working with Akkad, the Syrian-American film producer and director.

"It had a noble purpose to explain the life of Muhammad," he said.

Hagon said he was often asked if he will convert to Islam, adding that one has to move on after a chapter ends.

Nowadays, the octogenarian is involved with "The Story Circle", an award-winning audio book production company.

"My appearances have been shorter and limited, enough so to keep me happy," he said.

