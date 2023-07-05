Israel-Russia academic being held by Shia militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says

An Israeli-Russian academic, who went missing in Iraq a few months ago, is alive and being held there by Shia group, Kataib Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

A statement from Netanyhahu's office named the woman as Elisabeth Tsurkov. It said she had gone to Iraq for research purposes on behalf of Princeton University in the United States. There were no immediate details on her condition.

Tsurkov entered Iraq on her Russian passport, the statement said.

"Elisabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we see Iraq as responsible for her fate and well being," the statement said, adding that the situation is being handled by the relevant bodies in Israel.

READ: Israel deals in death and destruction by exporting arms to the world