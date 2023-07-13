History on display: Etching away to discover Gaza's future

Palestinian artists in the Gaza Strip held an art exhibition showcasing Gaza City's history and what its future may have in store.

Tuesday's exhibit "Fragments of the City", came following a workshop held for 28 male and female artists who learnt how to use the ancient artforms of etching and printing in their work.

Gaza's archaeological landmarks, religious symbols and parts of the city which resonate with the individual artists were put on display in the French Cultural Centre.

Among those monuments are the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City, Al-Sayyid Hashem Mosque in Al-Daraj neighbourhood and Barquq Castle in Khan Yunis.

Artist Mohammed Al Haj said: "Etching and printing are ancient forms of art which first appeared in China and Japan. They evolved greatly from the Middle Ages onwards."

"We have about 100 or more pieces on display, of different sizes, tackling different topics, with each artist displaying their viewpoint on their topic."

