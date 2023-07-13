Political detention by the PA undermines national unity efforts: Dahlan's party says

The Democratic Reform Current, the Fatah branch led by dismissed Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, said yesterday that political detention by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in occupied West Bank undermines national unity efforts.

In a statement, the Democratic Reform Current stressed: "The path of political detention will stop national unity efforts, undermine attempts to end the internal division and endeavours to achieve the national goals."

"Political detention will waste the opportunities of rapprochement among the Palestinian factions achieved during the legendary steadfastness in the face of the occupation forces in Jenin."

It also renewed its call for the immediate release of all Palestinians detained without legal justification and stressed that political detention has to be banned, describing it as an "unforgivable crime" in light of the increasing "terrorism" of illegal Israeli settlers.

Political detention, the Democratic Reform Current said, came at a strange time as it coincided with sending invitations for the Palestinian national factions to sit down to discuss national unity and take united actions against the Israeli aggression.

