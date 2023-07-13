PA: Ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem 'direct result of int'l inability to protect' Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday said that Israel's ethnic cleansing of Palestinians "is a result of the international inability to protect our people."

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the PA said: "The international community keeps repeating its meaningless reactions which are not being translated into practical actions."

"Such inability reflects acceptance of the violations of international law and hundreds of UN resolutions calling for ending the occupation. It also reflects the undermining of justice for the Palestinians and their right to self-determination."

According to the statement, the PA expressed its dissatisfaction with the "lacklustre" international reactions towards "ethnic cleansing" committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The statement said the Israeli occupation aims, through this ethnic cleansing, to vacate the holy city of its original inhabitants and make way for Jews.

"The international action does not match the oppression the Palestinian people are subject to under the brutal Israeli occupation," the PA said, noting that the silence of the international community is taken by Israel as a greenlight to continue oppressing Palestinians.

READ: Israel detains chief guard of Al-Aqsa from his home in Jerusalem