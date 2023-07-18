Ukraine cargo insurance policy suspended after Russia quits grain deal - Marsh

A cargo insurance facility providing cover for Ukraine grain shipments via a safe sea corridor has been suspended after Russia quit the United Nations-backed agreement, broker Marsh said on Tuesday.

Moscow has withdrawn from the year-old grain export deal in a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world, Reuters reports.

The marine cargo and war facility provided cover up to $50 million per cargo and was led by Lloyd's of London insurer, Ascot, together with other underwriters.

"It is currently on pause; it is suspended effectively due to the agreement not being extended," said David Roe, head of UK cargo at Marsh, which acted as the facility's broker.

