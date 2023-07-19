PA protests to UN Secretary-General against Israel settler violence

The Palestinian Authority (PA) protested on Tuesday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres against Israeli settler violence targeting paramedics in the occupied West Bank.

An urgent letter handed by PA Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, to the UN office in Ramallah, highlighted the settler violence against Palestinian paramedics.

"Israeli settlers, along with Israeli occupation forces, intentionally attack Palestinian paramedics, hospitals, clinics and ambulances," Al-Kaila said.

She added: "All forms of violence carried out against our staff and medical facilities are illegal and opposed by international law."

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, she continued, has documented 15 attacks on hospitals, 54 on ambulances, 37 on paramedics and 81 on free access for Palestinian patients to reach treatment centres so far this year.

Al-Kaila called on the international community, rights groups and the UN to urgently intervene and stop the Israeli aggression on Palestinians, paramedics and healthcare facilities.

