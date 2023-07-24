TotalEnergies forms 2GW Turkiye renewables

French oil and gas company, TotalEnergies, has signed an agreement with Ronesans Holding to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Ronesans Enerji – a JV to develop renewable energy projects in Turkiye, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Ronesans Enerji is currently operating a portfolio of 166MW hydro assets.

The company has, as well, secured a pipeline of more than 700MW of wind, photovoltaic and battery storage assets, the report added.

Leveraging TotalEnergies knowhow in onshore wind and solar development and in electricity trading and Ronesans deep knowledge of the local electricity market, Ronesans Enerji's ambition is to produce 2GW of renewable energy by 2028, the report added.

The production generated by these sites will be marketed, notably by selling it directly on the electricity market, or by entering PPAs with end-buyers.

