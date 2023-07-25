Portuguese / English

Turkish chef CZN Burak sues his dad

Turkish celebrity chef CZN Burak has launched a $10 million law suit against his father, accusing him of secretly selling the rights to the former's name and using Burak's media company to embezzle funds.
July 25, 2023
