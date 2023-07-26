Hamas to meet with Abbas to ensure success of Palestinian faction meeting

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement is to meet with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in Ankara to discuss its vision for the success of the meeting of the Palestinian factions scheduled for Cairo next week.

"Azzam Al-Ahmad [the head of Fatah's parliamentarian bloc] called me and said that Abbas wishes to meet the Hamas leadership in Turkiye," senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Safa news agency. "We welcomed the opportunity to meet and discuss issues related to the Palestinian crisis and the challenges facing our cause."

He said that Hamas is eager to ensure the success of every measure that may help the Palestinians and their cause. "We are ready to sit with and discuss all issues with any of the Palestinian factions and figures. Hamas believes that constructive dialogue is the best way to solve all national problems."

Abu Marzouk added said that the main Hamas priority to ensure the success of the meeting is an end to political detention and the release of those in prison. "They are on the front line in the defence of our people," he insisted.

