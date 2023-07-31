Israel arrests 5 people for infiltrating border with Jordan

Israeli soldiers detained five out of the seven unarmed people who infiltrated the border with Jordan this morning after authorities dispatched soldiers to the scene, reported Arab48.

The search for the infiltrators involved members of the Israel Border Police intelligence unit, along with army forces from the Jordan Valley Brigade. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the neighbouring Israeli settlements.

"Two additional suspects who infiltrated Israel escaped from the security forces and returned to Jordanian territory," the Israeli military said in a statement.

READ: US stresses Jordans role as Jerusalem holy sites custodian

The Times of Israel reported that an investigation revealed that the infiltrators were "work migrants" who posed no security threat and were set to be returned to Jordan shortly.

Last week, police in Israel detained three UN employees at the border with Jordan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle liquid cocaine into the country disguised as perfume.

It also comes after 35-year-old Jordanian MP, Imad Al-Adwan, was arrested earlier this year by the Israeli occupation authorities after allegedly being caught with 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car at the King Hussein Bridge.

READ: US presidential candidate Kennedy affirms Israel support after anti-Semitism claims