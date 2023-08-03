Syria: 1,800 public sector employees resign

Some 1,800 public sector employees in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and its countryside resigned from their jobs during the first half of the year, the pro- regime Tishreen newspaper reported.

The paper said the employees resigned as a result of the low salaries on offer that do not cover their transportation expenses.

The paper warned that the public sector used to play a vital role in ensuring the continuity of work and production, but now it has become synonymous with the "regime's army", calling for taking real measures to improve the public sector, including improving salaries and fighting corruption.

Earlier, the Syrian regime said some 400 employees had resigned in the Suwayda governorate within four months.

However, the local Aram news site said the regime's media outlets had manipulated the numbers, citing local sources who published the same number of resignations late last year.

The Syrian regime has ignored employees' repeated demands to increase salaries amid a significant increase in prices and a scarcity of job opportunities.

Syria: public sector employees resign en masse in Latakia over low wages