Turkish Coast Guard saves 130 migrants pushed back by Greece

A total of 130 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces were rescued on Saturday by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coasts of western Izmir province's Menderes, Karaburun, Foca and Cesme districts, Anadolu reports.

Meanwhile, 265 irregular migrants and a migrant smuggler were caught off the coasts of Karaburun and Dikili.

Irregular migrants were handed to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after procedures.

And 170 irregular migrants in rubber boats were caught by the Coast Guard off the coast of western Canakkale province's Ayvacik district.

Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command teams detected four rubber boats with irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvacik.

During the operations by teams with the TCSG-8 and KB-20 boats, 170 irregular migrants from Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Palestine and Somalia were caught and taken to shore.

Foreign nationals were sent to the Ayvacik Foreigners Removal Center after procedures.

