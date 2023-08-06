Portuguese / English

Turkish FM, US secretary of state discuss Black Sea grain deal, NATO enlargement

August 6, 2023 at 11:30 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Azerbaijan, Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, NATO, News, Turkey, US
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L). [Murat Gök - Anadolu Agency]
 August 6, 2023 at 11:30 am

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone on Saturday and discussed the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the security of the Black Sea and NATO enlargement, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the two also discussed developments in the South Caucasus and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the phone call held at Blinken's request.

