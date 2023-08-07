Portuguese / English

Israel heading for self-destruction, says former Mossad chief

August 7, 2023 at 8:41 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli protesters march 'for judicial independence' at the Kaplan street, after the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed the controversial 'judicial reform' law in parliament in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 5, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
The former head of Israel's Mossad spy agency has said that he believes that the occupation state is heading for self-destruction, the religious-Zionist Makor Rishon news outlet reported on Sunday.

Tamir Pardo explained that he came to his conclusion after the signing of the coalition agreement among the current parties in the far-right cabinet, even before the announcement of the judicial reform plan by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin.

Israel, said Pardo, has been trapped in a destructive operation – the judicial overhaul plan – for the past five months without any logical reason. He noted that the present cabinet is moving towards self-destruction with the whole Zionist state.

If Iran did this when he was in office, he pointed out, he would not have needed any more intelligence resources; he would have believed that Israel's sworn enemy was itself about to self-destruct.

