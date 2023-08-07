Latest News
Market prices in Somalia rise after Black Sea grain deal terminated
1st batch of migrants in UK moved to Bibby Stockholm barge, more expected
UK increases fines for bosses, landlords supporting 'illegal migrants'
Iranian foreign minister meets with Japanese Premier Kishida in Tokyo
Clashes intensify in Ethiopia's Amhara region as local militia challenges military control
Erdogan: Palestinian leader's meeting with Hamas political chief in Turkiye has 'different dimension'
US, Ukraine discuss 'security arrangements,' Saudi Arabia peace talks
Pakistan abandons gas pipeline project with Iran due to US sanctions threat
Israel to incorporate Palestinian Americans in Gaza into the US visa waiver pilot
Petition to Bear Grylls draws 900 in support of scout leader expelled on anti-Semitism claims
UK government divided over labelling Iran's Revolutionary Guards terrorist group
UAE: Bear sedated after escaping cargo crate from Iraqi Airways plane
Palestinian teen, 17, dies after being shot by Israel settler
Saudi signs deal to localise production of Turkiye drones
Israel: far-right minister defends 'Jewish terrorist' following murder of young Palestinian
