Portuguese / English

Preacher: We will not allow Israel to harm Al-Aqsa

August 7, 2023 at 8:20 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Some of Palestinian demonstrators meet with Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, at his home in As-Suvvane neighborhood to show their support to him in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 August 7, 2023 at 8:20 am

The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, affirmed yesterday that the Israeli occupation is "seeking to impose its hegemony on Al-Aqsa Mosque," adding and that "our Palestinian people will not allow it to be harmed or touched."

Sheikh Sabri stressed that the Israeli occupation is seeking to convert Al-Aqsa into military barracks to allow non-Muslims to enter it in the morning. He added that despite Israeli excavations under the mosque, the occupation authorities have failed to find proof to support their imaginary stories or to obtain international legitimacy.

Israel will not succeed in implementing its goals of Judaising the mosque, he continued, adding that it has no right to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that Muslims will remain present in the mosque to thwart Israeli plans.

Al-Aqsa is for Muslims, Sheikh Sabri said, adding that all Muslims must protect, rebuild and defend the mosque.

Al-Aqsa witnesses near daily violations and incursions by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

OIC: Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque provoke Muslims around the world

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments