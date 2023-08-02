OIC: Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque provoke Muslims around the world

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said on Tuesday that Israel's aggressive violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque provoke Muslims around the world. The comment about "dangerous violations" was made during the 18th Extraordinary Online Session of the OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers.

"The [ongoing] violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque amount to a flagrant breach of international law and unprecedented contempt for the historic and legal status quo," said the OIC council. "We have concerns about the attempts of the extremist [Israeli] settlers to ignite a religious conflict through the imposition of a spatial and temporal division [between Muslims and Jews at Al-Aqsa Mosque]."

The council described the latest raid and desecration of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa by Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with Israeli settlers and parliamentarians as a provocative act as far as Muslims around the world are concerned. "That was a flagrant violation of international law, the Geneva Conventions and international legitimacy resolutions, and a provocation of the feelings of the Muslim Ummah."

At the same time, the OIC foreign ministers reiterated the custodianship of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in the occupied Holy City of Jerusalem.

READ: Egypt warns of dangerous consequences of right-wing Israel minister storming Al-Aqsa