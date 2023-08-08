Israel warns Hezbollah it'll 'return Lebanon to the Stone Age'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant today warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah not to "make any mistake," threatening to return Lebanon "to the Stone Age in the event of an escalation or conflict," according to Hebrew media.

During a tour on the border with Lebanon, Gallant addressing Nasrallah saying: "I made mistakes in the past and paid a very heavy price. If an escalation or conflict develops here, we will take Lebanon back to the Stone Age."

He added, "We will not hesitate to use all our strength if we have to," explaining: "We do not want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty."

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the statements.

Hezbollah controls southern Lebanon along with Israel, and the region has recently witnessed tension following bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation state in areas that Lebanon considers to be within its territory.

