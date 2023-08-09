Hamas: Palestinians will continue to defend Al-Aqsa, protect its Islamic identity

Hamas yesterday stressed that the Palestinian people will continue to serve their legitimate cause of defending Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving its Islamic identity at any cost, adding that the Israeli occupation's policy in the Muslim holy mosque constitutes a provocation for Palestinians and all Muslims.

In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem commented on Israeli settlers' performance of Jewish religious rituals in the mosque's compound. Qasem described the move as a "new escalation of the Israeli religious war against our holy sites" and Al-Aqsa's identity.

The Hamas spokesperson stressed that Al-Aqsa is a "red line" for Muslims, adding that the Palestinian people have proven throughout their long struggle that they are willing and capable of defending Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem.

