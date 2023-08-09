Protesters gather in front of Israel MK Ben-Gvir's hotel in Cyprus

Pro-democracy demonstrators gathered in the Cypriot city of Paphos to protest outside the hotel where Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was staying during his vacation, Israeli media reported.

"It must be nice to sleep in a democracy," the demonstrators shouted at the far-right extremist Israeli minister.

"Have you come to a real democracy so you can sleep easy at night?" a Cypriot news outlet reported a female protester asking Ben-Gvir.

Another protester shouted out: "Get your filthy hands off our democracy."

The far-right minister yesterday met with Cypriot Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou in Limassol — the first time the controversial lawmaker has sat down with an official from an EU state since assuming office.

The meeting came as Israeli firefighters are aiding local services to tackle wildfires that have broken out in the Limassol area.

Ben-Gvir was only asked to attend the meeting because he was already vacationing on the island, a Cypriot official said.

