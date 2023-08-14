Turkiye, Pakistan capable of undertaking global, regional missions -Turkish lawmaker

Turkiye and Pakistan can work together on different missions on the global and regional scales, from security to countering Islamophobia, a Turkish lawmaker said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ali Sahin, who heads an inter-parliamentary friendship group between Ankara and Islamabad, wrote a letter marking Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, pointing to the “genetic” nature of the relationship between the two nations.

Noting that Turkiye-Pakistan relations go beyond inter-state ties, Sahin emphasized that the relationship is unique and not common in other parts of the world.

While pointing out that interests are the main foundation for international relations, Sahin said this was not the motivation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Considering the military capacities, the potential to generate security, and other capabilities of Turkiye and Pakistan, the two countries can build a sincere and strong model to ensure security in the region, said Sahin.

He underlined the “common genetic, social and cultural harmony that Turkiye and Pakistan have with the countries of the region, it will be seen that they have the potential to produce a very strong security for the region,” said Sahin.

“Actually, the most powerful security is a security that can be achieved through peace. Instead of the artificial security need created by the West through hostility, conflict and threats for the purpose of exploitation, establishing a regional security model centred on peace will be both more cost-effective and a much more sincere and humane security and stability model,” he added.

Muslim solution mechanisms to Muslim problems

Sahin also emphasized Turkiye and Pakistan’s potential in terms of Muslim solution mechanisms for problems faced by Muslims.

He said another mission that Turkiye and Pakistan would undertake on a global scale would be to present a model to solve the problem of Islamophobia.

Sahin said he had made a proposal to Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to open an Asian representative office based in Islamabad to develop and expand historical kinship ties with Muslims in Pakistan and South-east Asia.

