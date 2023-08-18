Venezuela upgrades diplomatic representation in Palestine to Embassy

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela decided, on Wednesday, to promote its diplomatic representation to the State of Palestine from a representative office to an Embassy, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced.

In a statement issued Thursday, Palestinian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad Al-Malki, welcomed the “historic decision”, saying it “builds on the historical relations that bind the two friendly countries and their peoples”, stressing that Venezuela always stands by the Palestinian people and considers the Palestinian cause to be at the core of its interests.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has also commended the decision, describing it a translation of Venezuela’s recognition of the State of Palestine in 2009, and a reflection of the deeply rooted historical relations between the two friendly countries.

It added that the decision reflects Venezuela’s unswerving support for the State of Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.

The Ministry expressed its heartfelt thanks to the leadership, people and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their unlimited support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and for this courageous decision that contributes to the embodiment of the State of Palestine on the ground with East Jerusalem as its capital, especially in light of the attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

In 2009, Venezuela cut all diplomatic relations with Israel and expelled its ambassador and all diplomatic staff from Caracas against the backdrop of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The country began its diplomatic representation in Palestine by opening a General Consulate in Ramallah in 2005 and named its first representative in 2006.

