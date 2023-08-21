Pakistan jailed former Premier Khan under alleged CCTV watch in jail

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is under constant CCTV watch in the jail where he is serving a three-year prison term in a graft case, his party claimed on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Citing a court document, which was not verified by either the party’s lawyer or Anadolu, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that the party chief is being “maltreated” in jail.

According to the purported document, Khan complained to the judge, who recently visited the ex-premier in the jail in north–western Attock city, that he has been under CCTV watch, leaving no privacy even while “defecating and bathing”.

“The concerns expressed by the prisoner is genuine one and also violation of … Pakistan Prison Rules,” read the court document, adding that the jail in charge gave assurance to redress the grievance.

It also said the superintendent in charge gave assurance that Khan “shall be given access to his wife and the lawyers as per prevailing rules.”

Speaking to Anadolu, Khan’s lawyer, Gohar Khan, said that he could not confirm the veracity of the document as the ex-Premier’s legal team has not been given a certified copy of the court order.

“This is in our notice that such an order has been issued. But I cannot personally confirm that because we have not been provided with a certified copy of the court order,” he maintained.

Khan, who is facing a string of cases, was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail on 5 August , and later disqualified for five years from holding any public office in a graft case.

