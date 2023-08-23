Morocco Navy intercepts boats carrying 190 irregular migrants

The Moroccan Navy, on Tuesday, intercepted boats carrying 190 irregular migrants, including 11 women, from sub-Saharan African countries, an official from the Moroccan military told Anadolu Agency.

The official, whose identity was not disclosed, did not reveal the number of intercepted boats.

He said that they were intercepted in Moroccan territorial waters in the south of the country, between the cities of Tan-Tan and Dakhla.

He added that the rescued migrants received first aid and were then transferred to nearby ports before being handed over to the Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie for necessary administrative procedures to be taken.

Last June, the Moroccan Ministry of Interior announced that it thwarted 25,519 irregular migration attempts and rescued 3,150 migrants during the first five months of 2023.

Due to its geographical proximity to the European continent, Morocco is one of the crossing points for irregular migrants, especially those who are Spain-bound.

READ: In Morocco, 75 migrants rescued after boat intercepted