Two people arrested in Beirut Airport accused of espionage for Israel

Lebanese security services have arrested two people for espionage in connection with Israel as they were trying to leave the country through Beirut International Airport, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

Major General Elias Bayssari, Lebanon’s chief of public security, said the two people were “carrying out certain operations inside Lebanon and tried to exit through the airport where they were arrested.”

According to Bayssari, after they had been interrogated and recognised that they were carrying out a spying mission, “they were transferred to the competent military judiciary, and we will announce at a later stage the details about this cell.”

Bayssari stated that the cell “posed a threat to Lebanon,” but offered no details about their mission or the threat they posed.

Meanwhile, he hailed the Lebanese security agency and stressed that “Lebanon’s security is a redline that must not be ignored under any difficult conditions.”

Lebanese security services have arrested dozens over the years on suspicion of collaborating with Israel, with some receiving jail terms of up to 25 years.

