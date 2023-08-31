Israel expects normalisation with Saudi Arabia early next year

Israel expects to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia early next year, Sama reported local media as saying yesterday. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sounded a note of caution, though.

“Saudi Arabia wants a solution for the issue with its enemy, Iran,” said Cohen, “but there will not be any bargaining on Israel’s security.”

Washington has described possible normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia as a “great event that will lead to a more stable Middle East.” Nevertheless, the US does not think that the Saudis will get a civilian nuclear programme soon. Such a programme is believed to be one of Riyadh’s conditions for normalisation, which the US does not think will take place soon either.

Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told PBS NewsHour last Friday that Saudi Arabia, as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, “could go to China or France tomorrow and they could ask them to set a civilian nuclear programme and to allow for domestic enrichment.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stressed that Israel’s policy is to remain opposed to nuclear programmes in the Middle East, reported the Jerusalem Post.

