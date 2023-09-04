Middle East Monitor
Hamas condemns ‘open-ended Israel war on prisoners’

September 4, 2023 at 10:04 am

Protestors carry banners, placards during a demonstration held in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in Gaza City, Gaza on August 21, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas yesterday condemned the “open-ended Israeli war on prisoners inside their jails,” a statement said.

“Despite the open-ended war being waged against Palestinian detainees by the Israeli occupation government, their rock-solid will remains unshaken,” member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Zaher Jabarin, said.

He added: “The courageous Palestinian detainees will stand steadfast in the face of this war and will confront it with all means possible.”

“We, as well as our people, stand behind the steadfast detainees in their struggle for freedom against the Israeli occupation as they embark on an open-ended hunger strike later this month following the reduction of family visits.”

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the National Captive Movement announced that Palestinian prisoners will go on a hunger strike on Thursday 14 September in response to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordering a reduction in family visits to Palestinian prisoners from the occupied West Bank to once every two months instead of once a month.

