Interim leader of Tunisia’s Ennahda denies slamming Ghannouchi’s family

September 4, 2023 at 11:59 am

Ennahda party chief Rachid Ghannouchi arrives to the court to appear at the money laundering accusation trial in Tunis, Tunisia on July 19, 2022 [Yassine Gaidi – Anadolu Agency]

The interim head of Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, Dr. Mundhir Al-Wanisi, yesterday denied the authenticity of a “leaked” audio recording attributed to him which includes criticism of senior figures in the movement, including the family of imprisoned Ennahda leader, Rached Ghannouchi.

“The Seeb Saleh [Facebook] page has posted a fabricated tape about my conversation with journalist Shahrazad Okasha. This is a worthless slander that has no consideration for me, and a desperate attempt to offend the movement,” Al-Wanisi posted on Facebook.

In the alleged leak, Al-Wanisi is supposedly attacking the Ghannouchi family and a number of the movement’s leaders, and talks about “corruption” within the movement as well as receiving money from abroad.

Ennahda’s media spokesman, Abdelfattah Taghouti, described the leaked audio recording as an attempt by the country’s ruling authority to weaken the opposition by striking the movement’s unity, paralysing its leadership, disrupting its conference and creating discord among its members and supporters.

Meanwhile, journalist Okasha confirmed the “authenticity” of the leaked recording, which she claimed forms part of an investigative work she has been carrying out for several months.

She also accused Al-Wanisi of “cooperating” with the Tunisian authority to dismantle Ennahda.

