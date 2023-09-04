Israel seeks free trade agreement with Bahrain

Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, on Monday reviewed the signing of a free trade agreement with Bahrain during an official visit to the Gulf country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cohen arrived in Manama on Sunday for a two-day visit, accompanied by a business delegation from more than 30 companies working in the fields of high-tech, logistics and real estate.

He met on Monday with Bahraini Crown Prince, Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, to discuss the signing of a free trade agreement between the two countries.

“We discussed regional challenges, the two countries’ commitment to the fight against terrorism and the importance of promoting a free trade agreement,” Cohen said on X, formally known as Twitter, after his meeting with the Bahraini Crown Prince.

“We look forward to expanding the circle of peace and normalisation to other states in the area,” he added.

The top Israeli diplomat and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, also attended an opening ceremony for the new residence of the Israeli Embassy in the Bahraini capital.

Bahrain was among four Arab countries that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalise their relations with Israel in 2020. The other countries were the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco and Sudan.

