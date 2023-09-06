Egypt, Japan call for just solution for Palestine cause

Egypt and Japan called, on Wednesday, for a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, met in Cairo on Wednesday with Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is currently on a regional tour that also includes Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Talks between the two sides took up bilateral relations and a host of regional and international issues, including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two sides underlined the importance of working towards a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position regarding the establishment of an independent Palestinian State in accordance with international references to serve regional peace, security and stability, the statement said.

In April, Egypt and Japan raised their diplomatic relations to the level of strategic partnership.

