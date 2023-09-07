Israel in middle of ‘acute constitutional and social crisis,’ says president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Wednesday that the state has been in the middle of an “acute constitutional and social crisis” for nine months. He urged political leaders to engage in dialogue to end the crisis.

“The crisis is extremely dangerously shaking society, the economy, and especially the security of the state,” the Times of Israel reported Herzog as saying. Expressing “deep concern and great anxiety,” he stressed, “We must resolve the difficult and dangerous crisis between the branches of government, and determine the healthy and correct balance between them.

“There is no way to a solution without dialogue, no way without listening and respect. We must understand that if one side wins and one side surrenders, we all lose.”

The president of the occupation state pointed out that everyone needs to think carefully about the consequences of their actions. “I am again calling on elected officials: It is time to show responsibility, look reality in the eyes and act in every way to reach a broad consensus. The vast majority of the public wishes to end this crisis, kick this controversy off the agenda and start working together on the really important things.”

