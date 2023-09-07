Libya deports 270 irregular migrants 

Libya yesterday deported 270 irregular African and Asian migrants to their respective countries, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Today, a group of individuals from various nationalities will be deported from this place. It involves people from Somalia, Niger, Chad, Sudan, Bangladesh and Nigeria,” Libyan Interior Minister, Imad Trabelsi, said during a press conference held at the Tarik Al-Sikka detention centre.

He added that several trips will be organised in the coming days for the voluntary return of irregular migrants, in coordination with the competent authorities, including the government, the Ministry of Interior and the Agency for Combating Illegal Immigration.

Trabelsi said 162 Ghanaian nationals had been deported last week, as well as 137 Malians and others from Bangladesh.

“Next Thursday, an unspecified number of irregular migrants will be deported to Pakistan from Benina International Airport,” he added.

The Libyan minister pointed out that Libya has spent billions of dollars to shelter irregular migrants, noting that the migration file has harmed Libya’s security, economy and society.

READ: Turkiye rescues 30 migrants after Greece forces their boat back