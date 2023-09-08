Algeria FM: Trade exchange with Turkiye to reach $10bn 

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said relations with Turkiye are developing both politically and economically, adding that the two countries plan to increase their trade exchange to $10 billion.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, Attaf said bilateral relations have significantly improved over the past three years and are continuing to expand to include all areas of partnership and cooperation that benefit the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

He described increasing bilateral trade exchanges as an “embodiment” of the goals set by the presidents of the two countries, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Algeria has become Turkey’s second trading partner with bilateral trade exceeding $5 billion, as well as the first destination for Turkish direct investments currently worth more than $6 billion,” the Algerian minister said, adding that this places Turkiye as the first foreign investor in Algeria outside the hydrocarbons sector.

Attaf explained that the Turkish president will visit Algeria soon, where he will meet with the Algerian president for the second session of the high-level cooperation council between the two countries.

Attaf arrived in Turkiye on Wednesday for a three-day visit, accompanied by a delegation that included representatives of 12 ministerial departments, as part of the second meeting of the joint planning group.

