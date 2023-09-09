Middle East Monitor
Egypt denies artificial intelligence Friday Khotba claims

September 9, 2023 at 3:21 pm

Muslims perform the Friday Prayer at Mosque-Madrasa of Sultan Hasan in Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Mohamed El-Shahed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Egyptian authorities on Friday denied false reports about suspending imams in order to deliver the weekly sermon via artificial intelligence (AI), a statement announced.

The statement, issued by the media office of the Ministerial Council, claimed the reports were “false and groundless”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Endowment stressed that imams: “Will continue their work as usual with a commitment to applying the unified topic system for the sermon they give every Friday.”

The statement assured that the ministry “is keen on training imams and supporting them,” calling citizens to ignore the rumours.

Earlier this month, mass media reported Endowment Minister Muhammad Mukhtar saying that he had discussed an experiment to deliver Friday Khotba via AI, pointing out that the output included religious mistakes.

The minister said that the experiment scored only eight out of ten points.

