Protest delays US Ambassador's visit to Lebanon's top Sunni religious authority

Dozens in Lebanon, on Thursday, protested against an upcoming visit to the country’s highest Sunni religious authority by the US Ambassador in Beirut, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Dar Al-Fatwa postponed Dorothy Shea’s visit to its headquarters in the country’s capital after the demonstration condemning Washington’s support for Israel as it continues to wage unrelenting attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Dar Al-Fatwa media office issued a statement announcing the “postponement of the visit of the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, upon her office’s request,” without specifying a new date for the visit.

Grand Mufti, Abdul Latif Derian, emphasised in a press statement the

necessity of stopping American support for the Israeli aggression on Gaza and urging the American administration to pressure the Zionist entity to cease its aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian people

The top cleric for Sunni Muslims in Lebanon also issued a stern warning about ongoing cross-border conflicts along the country’s southern border with Israel, saying Tel Aviv sought to encroach on Lebanese sovereignty.

Derian

emphasised the danger of the region sliding into conflict posing a threat to the interests of all sides

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

