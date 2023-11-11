Middle East Monitor
MSF director urges ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian aid

Doctors Without Borders MSF Australia's director, Jennifer Tierney, emphasizes the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza on ABC's Q&A. She highlights the dire situation in Gaza, with 4,000 children killed, facing horrific conditions such as being crushed in their homes and undergoing surgery without anesthesia. Tierney calls for a halt to allow the overwhelmed medical system to rebuild and provide essential care.

November 11, 2023 at 9:20 am

