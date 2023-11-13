Dubai run ports in Australia back online after cyber incident

DP World Australia, one of the country’s largest ports operators, said on Monday that operations had resumed at all its facilities after a cyber-security incident forced it to suspend operations for three days, Reuters has reported.

The breach had crippled operations at the company, which manages about 40 per cent of the goods that flow in and out of Australia, affecting its container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle.

“Operations resumed at the company’s ports across Australia at 9 am local time today… following successful tests of key systems overnight,” said the company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World.

DP World expects to move about 5,000 containers from the four Australian terminals through the day, although ongoing investigation and responses to protect its networks could result in temporary disruptions over the next few days. “This is a part of an investigation process and resuming normal logistical operations at this scale,” it explained.

After spotting the breach on Friday, DP World, one of a handful of stevedore industry players in Australia, disconnected the internet, significantly impacting freight movements.

Australia has seen a rise in cyber intrusions since late last year, prompting the government in February to reform rules and set up an agency to help coordinate responses to hacks.

“[The DP World breach] shows how vulnerable we have been in this country to cyber incidents and how much better we need to work together to make sure we keep our citizens safe,” Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil told ABC Radio.

The breach comes as the government released some details on Monday of its proposed cyber security laws that would force companies to report all ransomware incidents, demands or payments. DP World did not specify if it received any ransomware demands.

O’Neil said the rules would also bring telecommunication companies under “strict cyber requirements”, after an outage last week at telco Optus cut off internet and phone connections to nearly half of Australia’s population for about 12 hours.

UAE: Israeli arms companies leave stands empty at Dubai Air Show