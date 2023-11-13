London hears powerful testimonies from Gazans about Israeli genocide

Families of victims of Israel’s genocide in Gaza delivered powerful testimonies of the loss and devastation during a press conference today organised by the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP). Titled “Stories from the ground: Voices of British-based family members of Gazans,” a group of British Palestinians were joined by ICJP Director Tayab Ali and UK Director of Human Rights Watch Yasmine Ahmed.

In his opening remarks as host, Ali stated that what is happening in Gaza goes beyond notions of self-defence and amounts to war crimes, with Israel being given impunity by supporting states. He accused Israel of targeting journalists and civilians and compared the situation to war crimes committed in WWII like the bombing of Dresden. Ali announced ICJP’s Justice for Gaza campaign to work with authorities to prosecute Israeli war crimes as well as British citizens of Israel taking part in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Yasmine Ahmed of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Israel is collectively punishing Gazans unlawfully. She cited the destruction of hospitals and denial of fuel as war crimes, and called on the UK to immediately cease supplying weapons to Israel that could be used to commit war crimes. She said the ICC prosecutor must investigate and the UK must support such investigations.

Describing the grim humanitarian situation, Ahmed highlighted that 23 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza are unable to function properly amid rising civilian casualties. With medical infrastructure crippled, the most vulnerable suffer as access to lifesaving care dwindles.

Ahmed called for the UK government to immediately cease supplying weapons to Israel that could potentially facilitate war crimes against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. She asserted that there must be accountability and advocated for the ICC prosecutor to investigate alleged war crimes, with UK backing just as it has supported ICC probes into Russian actions in Ukraine. The UK cannot laud international law in some contexts while enabling its unravelling in others, she explained.

The family members of Gazans gave emotional testimonies about losing multiple generations of their families. One of the speakers spoke of the utter shock of losing 30 members of her family.

Every Palestinian from Gaza has lost family members. Judges, doctors, children, grandparents, generations wiped out.

Names of slain family members were read out.

Exposing Western complicity, they stated that UK made weapons were being used to kill their people, and that Israel’s military doctrine does not distinguish between civilians and fighters. They called for accountability and justice.

The family members also read out a letter to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for action. The letter accused the UK government of complicity in the Gaza genocide and urged the prime minister to cease arms sales to Israel.