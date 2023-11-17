‘BBC Verify’ displays its analysis refuting Israeli claims against Al-Shifa hospital Having raided Al-Shifa Hospital almost 3 days ago, the Israeli forces seem to lack evidence supporting their claims against Al-Shifa Hospital. Throughout the ongoing war, Israel Justified their attacks on the hospitals, especially Al-Shifa, with the claim they were command centres for Hamas. In this video, ‘BBC Verify’ analyses the Israeli footage and that of the BBC and concludes that ‘Israel is either lacking evidence or not sharing it.’