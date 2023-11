EU's foreign policy chief questioned on double standards in war crime accusations Al Jazeera presenter, Osman Ayfarah, questioned Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, about the EU’s position on describing Israel’s and Hamas' actions as war crimes. ‘I am not a lawyer,’ Mr Borrell answered when asked whether the EU would describe Israel’s actions since 7th October as war crimes, and that the International Criminal Court will conduct an investigation into the matter. However, he said the EU considers Hamas’ attack on 7th October to be war crimes because it was ‘the clear killing of civilians without any reason.’