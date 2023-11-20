Middle East Monitor
Political scientist Mearsheimer sheds light on Israel-Palestine conflict origins

American political scientist John Mearsheimer delves into the intricate origins of the Israel-Palestine conflict, bringing forward a rarely discussed narrative. He emphasises the significance of understanding how Israel’s creation and the role of Zionism in conquering Palestine have shaped the ongoing conflict. Mearsheimer critiques the lack of open discourse on these sensitive issues, attributing this to the influence of pro-Israel lobbies in controlling public opinion.

November 20, 2023 at 4:34 pm

