Israel: Soldiers killed by friendly fire in Gaza

The Israeli occupation army today revealed that since the beginning of the ground attack on the Gaza Strip, there have been several cases in which soldiers were killed by friendly fire.

According to Israeli media the occupation army was quoted as saying that most of these “friendly fire” incidents occurred during joint combat between armoured and infantry forces.

The military also said it is “constantly assessing the ongoing fighting, including the cases of friendly fire, and quickly implementing lessons learned.”

It added that part of these lessons included its decision that every force entering the building must specify its position inside the building, and that tanks must take more caution when firing at buildings.

According to Israel, the number of Israeli soldiers killed since 7 October has risen to 390. However, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, said the number is “much greater”.

“The Israeli leadership is lying to its public about the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip and the course of the battles,” he said, warning Israelis to “expect more of your soldiers coming back in black bags.”

