If France occupied Italy, would it be welcomed with open arms?' Social media user asks In a TikTok video, Patrice d'Arras compares the situation between Israel and Palestine to a hypothetical world where France occupies Italy. D'Arras points out that if the French were to occupy Italian lands, uproot olive trees and replace Italians with their own people, it wouldn't be met with resistance and anger. This ethnic cleansing, he argues, would not be in pursuit of peace but rather territorial expansion.