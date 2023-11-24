MEMO correspondent reports grim scene on Gaza City during ceasefire MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on a harrowing scene in Gaza City during a ceasefire. He details discovering bodies along the coastal road, victims who were targeted while attempting to flee the city for southern areas. Asad emphasises the dire situation: ‘the bodies have been unattended for an extended period and are now decomposing.’ Highlighting the risk and urgency, he calls for ambulances to the location and stresses the need for immediate evacuation of the area.